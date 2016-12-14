Fancybears,The Hackers claim US and Canada conspired against IOC ahead of Rio Olympics

Moscow, Dec 14: Anti-doping bodies of the United States and Canada conspired against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, according to documents leaked by an anonymous group of hackers, Fancybears.

“The leaked documents reveal that the US and Canada have conspired against the International Olympic Committee before Rio 2016,” the statement from the group of hackers said on Tuesday, reports Tass.

“They tried to further their political interests pretending to fight for clean sport.”

In September the same group of hackers posted personal medical histories of athletes from the United States and other countries and the drugs they were prescribed in recent years, which happened to be on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) restricted list.

The group announced the hacking of the database of ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and leaked documents proving that WADA found an official loophole to sanction the use of banned performance enhancing drugs by tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, four-time Olympic Champion in gymnastics Simone Biles, women’s basketball player Elena Dolle Donne and many other international athletes, including Olympic medallists.

Official sources later confirmed that athletes at the issue were officially allowed to take banned performance enhancing drugs due to their health restrictions under WADA’s official permission called as the Therapeutic Usage Exemption.