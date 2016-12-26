‘Fans’ ask Indian pacer Mohammed Shami why his wife is not wearing a hijab

Mumbai, Dec 26: Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was viciously attacked by a section of his ‘fans’ over a Facebook photo. The Indian cricketer shared a family photograph with wife Hasin Jahan and their daughter on Sunday. Soon after he was not just trolled but also abused over what his wife was wearing, reports NDTV.

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why Hasin Jahan was not wearing a hijab.

The 26-year-old, who is recovering from a knee injury, did not respond to all the negative comments from users on the social networking site.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, however, came to Shami’s defence with this post on Twitter. @MohammadKaif The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammed Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails.