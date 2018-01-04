Fans, drivers eager to know Michael Schumacher's condition.

Johannesburg/South Africa, Jan 4: Formula One drivers and fans are eager to know about the current condition of legend Michael Schumacher, who is still recovering following a skiing crash about four years ago.

It has been four years since the ski accident and those close to Schumacher had hardly revealed much about his painfully-slow recovery.

Though the F1 legend’s family has acknowledged his fans for their immense support, they have repeatedly defended his privacy and right to recover in peace.

And among those who have not given up the quest to learn more about the condition of the F1 legend is his friend Sebastian Vettel.

The four-time world champion and Ferrari driver revealed that he had never seen Schumacher angry and that the F1 legend always had everything under control.

“I never saw him angry. I never heard him say anything that did not make sense. He always had everything under control. It didn’t matter if he was in a kart, a buggy at the race of champions or in a Formula 1 car, you always had the impression that he is the master of his situation,” Sport24 quoted Vettel, as saying.

Schumacher, who holds the record of seven Formula One titles and 91 race wins between 1991 and 2006, suffered from head injuries while skiing during a French Alps vacation in 2013.

Though not much is known about Schumacher’s current condition, he was reportedly said to be shifted to a small house near the main mansion at his ranch in Switzerland which has been converted into a kind of on-site hospital.(ANI)