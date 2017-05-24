Los Angeles, May 24 : Fans of Justin Bieber pleaded for his upcoming British tour dates to be canceled, underscoring the potential repercussions to music acts with a young fan base from the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Canadian heartthrob Bieber, 23, is due to play an open air concert at London’s Hyde Park in July.

But fans flooded social media saying his appearance should be axed for the safety both of fans and the singer himself.

“Cancel Justin’s concert in the UK, please! We want him to be safe, please,” a person using the handle marhrukhh wrote on the Instagram account of Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun yesterday.

Braun also manages Grande, also 23, a former Nickelodeon star whose huge female fan base, many of them tweens, were out in force for her concert in Manchester on Monday night when a suicide bombing killed 22 people and injured dozens.

The “Problem” singer flew to Florida on Tuesday to spend time with her family, People magazine reported. Braun and her record company did not return calls on whether the remainder of her world tour, with stops in London and Europe, would go ahead.

Leanne Murray, 20, who lives in Ireland, has tickets to see Bieber play in Dublin next month. But she said that after Monday’s bombing she is contemplating selling them.

“I just don’t want what I would hope to be a great night to end in something like last night,” Murray, who paid 180 Euros each for two tickets, told Reuters.