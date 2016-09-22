Faridabad police to use drone for better policing

Faridabad, Sep 22:A drone is being used on a trial basis in the city area to explore the devices potential to help in maintaining law and order in the city.

A trial of the drone was conducted in the premises of National Power Training Institute (NPTI) here.

Faridabad police commissioner Hanif Qureshi said the drone could be used to prevent traffic jam in the city which is a big problem. It could also be used to search for people stuck in a building fire and help in evacuation process, he said.

Besides this, sometimes anti-social elements take advantage of demonstrations and strikes and try to create social unrest. This drone will help in identifying such persons, he added.

Faridabads close proximity to the national capital makes it a sensitive area, he said, adding the drone will be helpful in gauging any terror-related activity

