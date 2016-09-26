Farmer commits suicide over loan burden in Muzaffarnagar, inquiry ordered

Lucknow,Sept26:A 30-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday. Family members claim that Manoj Kumar took the extreme step on Sunday as he was struggling to repay a bank loan.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Umesh Mishra said an inquiry into the death has been ordered and compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased.

The family claims that Kumar had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from Land Development Bank against which recovery certificate was issued against him. He was worried over the matter so he committed suicide by immolating himself on Sunday.