Farmer commits suicide over loan burden in Muzaffarnagar, inquiry ordered

September 26, 2016 | By :
Debt: Farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Lucknow,Sept26:A 30-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday. Family members claim that Manoj Kumar took the extreme step on Sunday as he was struggling to repay a bank loan.

PM Modi Releases New Plant Varieties Through Video Conferencing

Sub Divisional Magistrate Umesh Mishra said an inquiry into the death has been ordered and compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased.
The family claims that Kumar had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from Land Development Bank against which recovery certificate was issued against him. He was worried over the matter so he committed suicide by immolating himself on Sunday.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Indian student commits suicide at University Campus in Dubai
Indian Army
Not getting timely leave main reason for suicides among Indian soldiers
Son of late Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, commits suicide
Delhi
BJP Yuva Morcha president Anil arrested over suicide of 20-year-old woman in Bengaluru
27-year-old techie commits suicide due to ‘hair fall problem’
Ankit Wadhwa, 26-year-old youth jumps off from 23rd floor, dies
Top