UP farmer’s bank account seized for being Vijay Mallya’s ‘guarantor’!

Pilibhit, May 21 : In a bizarre incident, a nationalized bank has frozen the account of Manmohan Singh, a farmer, for being a ‘guarantor’ to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is embroiled in charges of money laundering.

Singh, a farmer in Khajuria Naviram village under Bilsanda block of Pilibhit when went to the bank to deposit money was informed about the same.

“I went to deposit four lakh to the bank but they refused to accept the money. The bank manager said I have taken a guarantee for Kingfisher Company. I don’t know anything about this company,” Singh said.

He also said that the action by the bank has deprived him of availing basic facilities including receiving of MSP because payment for that is directly made to the bank account, which is frozen.

The branch manager of Bank of Baroda’s Naand branch, Mange Ram, told they have got a mail from the Mumbai regional office in this regard.

“We got a mail from our Nariman Point branch that the name of Manmohan Singh has appeared in the list of borrower granter’s list and as per instruction, we froze his account. They sent us the name and account number,” Mange Ram said.

“We have written to the branch for further action and have sent them the documents,” he added.

When asked about the credits Singh has taken from the bank, Ram said the former has taken a loan of Rs. 5 lakh.

“Singh came here to deposit money and I told him that he can deposit money but can’t withdraw it,” he added.

The bank, however, has not clarified to him how his name came up in connection with Mallya in the first place.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to conduct a forensic audit of Mallya’s related companies’ accounts, to collect money trail details in connection with the Rs 6,963 crore borrowed by him and his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The ED is formally probing Mallya and Kingfisher Airlines under anti-money laundering laws in connection with Rs 950 crore loan default to IDBI bank.