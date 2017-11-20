Farmers plans to gherao Parliament demanding better prices for their products, Freedom from debt

Delhi, November 20 : At least 180 member of farmer association have announced a two-day protest in the national capital under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

The farmers are likely to try state protest outside Parliament at around 10 am.

According to reports, Farmer are planning gherao the parliament to demand for the better prices for their produce and complete freedom from debt”.

Ashok Dhawale, All India Kisan Sabha president stated that “Our main demand will be full remunerative prices as a legal entitlement with correct cost estimations and at least a 50 percent profit margin over the cost of production,”

Ashok Dhawale also said that “We will also demand freedom from debt, including an immediate comprehensive loan waiver, as well as statutory institutional mechanism to address farmers’ debt on an ongoing basis,”

Meanwhile a draft bill also encompassing the two demands will be soon introduced and passed after debate by the farmers’ Parliament.