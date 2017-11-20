Farmers plans to gherao Parliament demanding better prices for their products, Freedom from debt

November 20, 2017 | By :
Farmers plans to gherao Parliament demanding better prices for their products, Freedom from debt

Delhi, November 20 : At least 180 member of farmer association have announced a two-day protest in the national capital under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

The farmers are likely to try state protest outside Parliament at around 10 am.

According to reports, Farmer are planning gherao the parliament to demand for the better prices for their produce and complete freedom from debt”.

Ashok Dhawale, All India Kisan Sabha president stated that “Our main demand will be full remunerative prices as a legal entitlement with correct cost estimations and at least a 50 percent profit margin over the cost of production,”

Ashok Dhawale also said that “We will also demand freedom from debt, including an immediate comprehensive loan waiver, as well as statutory institutional mechanism to address farmers’ debt on an ongoing basis,”

Meanwhile  a draft bill also encompassing the two demands will be soon introduced and passed after debate by the farmers’ Parliament.

Tags:
Related News
Delhi fog: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says farmers cannot give up stubble burning completely, cancels meeting with Arvind Kejriwal
New technique by farmers where usage of weedicides, microbial cultures can help in curbing pollution levels
Loan waiver: 100 farmers linked to single Aadhaar card, government officials land in trouble
Police orders farmers to strip after protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand
Those who have worsened farmers conditions are now mocking government loan waiver: Yogi Adityanath
Parijat Industries increases brand image to farmers in 16 Indian states using social media
Top