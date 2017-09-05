Farukkhabad tragedy: Lalu demands for imposition of President’s rule in UP

Patna/Bihar, September 5: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday demanded for imposition of the President’s rule for the new elections in the state due to the deaths of children at the government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI here, Lalu said, “The condition in the Uttar Pradesh is deteriorating with each passing day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried his best to cover up the situation at Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital, but the recent deaths in the Farrukhabad district hospital clearly states that they are not able to handle the situation there. I recommend the imposition of President’s rule in the state.”

The RJD chief further talked about the RIMS Hospital in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Jharkhand, where the incident, similar to the Gorakhpur tragedy took place. “Nobody is there to address the issue,” he mentioned. Following the Gorakhpur incident that took lives of over 61 children, at least 49 children died in Farrukhabad allegedly due to lack of oxygen. According to the reports, parents alleged the hospital authority for the death of children and claimed that they had informed the magistrates about the lack of oxygen and medicines in the hospital.

However, an FIR under Sections 176, 188 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against three doctors, including the chief medical officer, medical superintendent and another staff member alleging the deaths of children have been named in the police FIR, the FIR cites. (ANI)