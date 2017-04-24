Fashion blogger posts her dancing to the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage at her wedding live

New Delhi,April24:With all the gorgeous clothes, great food and friends and family, weddings make for amazing celebrations. But the thing that makes desi shaadis even more enjoyable is the naach-gaana. All the specially choreographed dance performances make weddings even more fun and when people share those videos online, it’s always a treat to watch them. This time the video that’s making people smile is a video shared by fashion blogger Masoom Minawala.

Ms Minawala, who posted about her wedding live on Instagram a couple of months ago, shared a new video from the celebrations. The video shows her dancing to the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The video shows Ms Minawala putting on the most stunning performance on the song. And while her moves will leave you impressed, it’s the look on her then-groom-to-be’s face that’ll really make you smile.

“It took me so long to zero in on my bridal solo songs (songs. Yes, there was more than one), but these lyrics fit into my heart, just the way my hands did, into his,” she says on Instagram.

Since being posted a couple of hours ago, the video has collected over 31,000 views and more than 2,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram.

“Just got goosebumps. You’re amazing,” says one commenter on the video. “It’s enchanting… especially that part when the camera captures your groom smiling at you… just picture perfect,” says another.