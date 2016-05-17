FASHION HIGHLIGHTS FROM CANNES May 17, 2016 | Published by : ILT Staff Reporter Jury member actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film “Mal de pierres” Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film “Mal de pierres” Actress Araya A. Hargate poses as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film “Cafe Society”. Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film “The BFG” (Le Bon Gros Geant). Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film “Ma loute” (Slack Bay) in competition. Model Kate Moss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film “Loveling”. Soccer player Hatem Ben Arfa (R) and a guest pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of film “Loving. Soccer player Hatem Ben Arfa (R) poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of film “Loving” Actress Araya A. Hargate poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film “Mal de pierres” (From the Land of the Moon). Model Petra Nemcova poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film “Mal de pierres” (From the Land of the Moon). Cast member Riley Keough poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film “American Honey” Model Toni Garrn poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film “Loving”. besmart.in.ua/ www.dxtranss.com.ua http://honda.ua www.techno-centre.niko.ua Tags: #CannesFilmsFestival, #Photos