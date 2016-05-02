Fastrack invites customers to shoplift from their store

Kolkata, May 2: Taking the city by storm, Fastrack wheeled out its ‘Never Have I Ever Shoplifted’ campaign in Kolkata, inviting its fans to try their luck at shoplifting from the  City Center and Behala store. This activity is an on-ground extension of the brand’s ‘Never Have A Never Have I Ever’ campaign, urging the youth to embrace the lighter side of life.

Aimed at offering its customers to never have a ‘Never Have I Ever Shoplifted’ moment, the activity held at Kolkata saw a total footfall of over 130 customers. Participants were given an exciting 20 seconds to shoplift tagged products, with lucky winners walking away with priced Fastrack watches.

The activity in Kolkata is a part of a national drive which saw the campaign successfully rolled out in over 10 cities in the past month.

The larger ‘Never Have A Never Have I Ever’ campaign from Fastrack first went live on television on 20th February 2016, with three cheeky ad films and was complimented by a microsite (http://fastrack.in/neverhave/). The microsite allows users to choose from a variety of causes and share personalized GIFs, making for free expression and fun conversations using the hashtag #NeverHaveANeverHaveIEver.

