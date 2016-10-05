Father gets charged $39.35 for holding baby after delivery in US hospital

Utah,Oct5:One father took to Reddit to share a rather outrageous charge he and his wife received after welcoming their new son into the world, and now the internet doesn’t know whether to laugh, cry or just seriously question the American health care system.

A new father says he was charged nearly $40 to hold his baby after his wife gave birth at a Utah hospital.

The new dad posted a picture of the itemized hospital bill his family received for his wife’s Cesarean birth, which totaled over $13,000 and likely didn’t come as a shock to them.

However, one line item in particular stood out — $39.35 for “skin to skin contact.”

According to this father, almost 40 bucks were added to the bill just so he could hold his baby right after he was born.

The father, identified as Ryan Grassley by KTLA sister station WPIX, said the delivery was performed at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. He and his wife had a positive experience at the hospital, Grassley said.

In a subsequent comment, he explained, “The nurse let me hold the baby on my wife’s neck/chest. Even borrowed my camera to take a few pictures for us.”

What he didn’t expect was to be billed for that service.

Another Reddit user, who identifies herself as a labor and delivery nurse, wrote that the charge isn’t exactly just for holding the baby.

“As a labor and delivery nurse, I can kind of explain this. I didn’t know that hospitals charged for it, but doing ‘skin to skin’ in the operating room requires an additional staff member to be present just to watch the baby. We used to take all babies to the nursery once the NICU team made sure everything was okay. “Skin to skin” in the OR is a relatively new thing and requires a second Labor and Delivery RN to come in to the OR and make sure the baby is safe.”

Luckily, the family had a good sense of humor about the entire situation.

“Everyone involved in the process was great, and we had a positive experience,” he wrote. “We just got a chuckle out of seeing that on the bill.”