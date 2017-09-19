Father kills daughter on objection over her friendship with boys

Nalgonda/Telangana, September 19: In a shocking incident, a father in Telangana’s Nalgonda District killed his 13-year-old daughter on Tuesday for being friendly with male friends.

According to Inspector Balgangi Reddy from Nampally Police Station, “The father had killed his 13-year-old daughter Radhika for being friendly with male friends. She was a very friendly person which made her father doubt on her”.

“On September 15, when she returned home from school; her father harassed her and started beating her. Following that, he strangled her to death and later burned her body,” Police said.

The accused has been arrested and a case under Section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)