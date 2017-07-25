Father speaks out about the death of his daughter after a car accident that was live-streamed in California

California,July25:A father spoke out about the death of his daughter after a car accident that was live-streamed in a horrifying Instagram video by his older daughter, who was driving the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol told Fox affiliate KTXL that 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez lost control of her 2003 Buick, drove off the edge of the road and then over-corrected. The car crashed into a barbed-wire fence and flipped over in a field, according to ABC affiliate KFSN.

Sanchez’s 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, and another teen girl – who were in the back seat and were not wearing seat belts – were ejected from the tumbling car.

Moments later, Obdulia Sanchez was on Instagram Live again, explaining what happened – and growing increasingly hysterical.

“Hey, everybody, if I go to f– jail for life, you already know why,” she began, adjusting the camera so that it showed her younger sister, motionless and bleeding from the head.

“My sister is f– dying. Look, I f– love my sister to death. I don’t give a f-. Man, we about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did. Jacqueline, please wake up.”

Another girl screamed in the background.

“I don’t f– care though,” Sanchez continued. “I’m a hold it down. I love you, rest in peace, sweetie. If you don’t survive, baby, I am so f– sorry. I did not mean to kill you, sweetie. Sweetie, I am f– sorry. Sweetie, please, wake up!”

Jacqueline was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told ABC affiliate KFSN that Jacqueline “was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseatbelted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her.”

Nicandro Sanchez told ABC affiliate KFSN that he and his wife Gloria had seen the video, and called the crash an “accident.”

“What I think is she knows she’s done something wrong. Because she knows, and that’s what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister.”

Obdulia Sanchez was in Merced County Jail on Monday, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The other girl, whom authorities have not identified, had major trauma to her right leg but is expected to survive.

Jacqueline Sanchez was supposed to celebrate her quinceanera on Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover the dead teen’s funeral expenses.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Darin Heredia told BuzzFeed News that officials were “well aware” of the video. They are trying to determine whether it’s legitimate and, if so, whether Sanchez’s phone use contributed to the crash.

The video is the latest example of how people have used live-streaming tools in ways technology companies such as Facebook, which owns Instagram, have struggled to contain.

As The Post reported in April, “live video of violent incidents, including suicides, beheadings and torture, have gone viral, with some reaching millions of people.”

In May, Facebook said it would hire thousands of people to review content to cut down on violent and sensitive video, the Wall Street Journal reported.