Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted Indian Christian priest released from militant group in Yemen

Yemen, September 12: Unsubstantiated information from certain international sources say that the Abducted Indian Christian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been released from the hands of terrorists. reportedly, the Oman Government had played a significant role in the release of Fr. Uzhunnalil.

Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil was abducted on April 2016 from Aden. Earlier, Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil had communicated to his home country India through two video messages uploaded on youtube.

Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi had earlier promised all his support to release Fr. Uzhunnalail.

Through his video messages, Fr. Uzhunnalil conveyed that, he is not in good health and that no efforts are being made to make his release possible. He added that he is not yet saved as he is an Indian. There are many incidents in which many people are being released from the custody of terrorists, who belong to Afganistan and other countries.

” It is now clear that the priest is not in the custody of the Islamic State (IS) terror group but with anti-government forces in Yemen.” the official said while he was his video messages were received.

In March 2016, armed militants barged into an old people’s home set up by the Missionaries of Charity in 1992, and killed many including four nuns out of which one was Indian.

The militants abducted Fr. Uzhunnalil and there was no word from him until his video messages were uploaded.