Fatwa issued against Muslim girl for reciting Bhagavad Gita

January 4, 2018 | By :
Fatwa issued against Muslim girl for reciting Bhagavad Gita.

Meerut/Uttar Pradesh, Jan 4: “Islam is not so weak that we will be dismissed from it just for reciting Bhagwad Gita or wearing a particular kind of costume,” said the 15-year-old student, Alia Khan, on Thursday, after she was issued a fatwa (religious decree) by Dar-ul-Uloom of Deoband.

The Islamic seminary issued the fatwa to Khan on January 2 for reciting the verses of the Hindu holy book at an event in her school recently.

Speaking to ANI, she said: “I dressed up as Krishna and recited Gita as a part of a competition. They issued the fatwa.”

The Class 10 student won the second prize for her performance and was also given a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.

However, she was later issued the decree by the Ulemas or Islamic scholars, who termed her action unIslamic.

The function was organised by the Uttar Pradesh government to mark the 101 years of the historic Lucknow Pact of Freedom Struggle. The event was based on famous freedom fighter, Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s interpretation of Bhagwad Gita.

The programme was attended by state Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, as well as some kin of Tilak.

More than 150 students from 11 different regions participated in the competition. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Muslims divided over fatwa against marrying bankers
Being a true Muslim, cannot bow down before baseless fatwas: Nazneen Ansari demands ban on Darul Uloom Deoband
Muslim women celebrated Diwali in Varanasi: What is so much intolerable in that to issue a fatwa?
Is new fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband taking away the freedom of Muslims under Indian constitution?
Raksha Bandhan: 14-yr-old Muslim girl determined to hoist tri-colour in Srinagar
Dalits tied to tree, beaten up for helping man elope with Muslim girl in Karnataka
Top