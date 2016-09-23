Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan: Pak stars who may have to leave India after MNS threat

Mumbai,Sept23:Within days of the Uri attack, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has asked Pakistani actors to leave India within 48 hours. The threat came from Amey Khopkar of MNS Chitrapat Sena. “We give a 48 hour deadline to Pakistani actors and artists to leave India or MNS will push them out,” he said in a statement.

Top actors such as Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mawra Hocane are among a host of Pakistani artistes who have made India their home away from home. Fawad, in particular, has a number of big-ticket Bollywood projects in hand. Will the MNS threat affect their films and careers?

This comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after terrorists killed 18 Army personnel at an Army camp in Uri, Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack. Shiv Sena had in the past forced noted ghazal singer Ghulam Ali to cancel his performance in Mumbai.

Here’s what the top Pakistani actors and artistes are up to in Bollywood at present.

Fawad Khan: The actor is a part of Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and his two-scene appearance in the teaser has already led to a lot of anticipation. The actor has also signed a film which will be produced by Salman Khan and another opposite Katrina Kaif. He was rumoured to be the first guest on Koffee With Karan’s next season but that’s yet to be confirmed. If you were to look for most prominent of Pakistani actors working in Bollywood today, it will be Fawad.

Ali Zafar: After working in a host of Bollywood movies such as Tere Bin Laden and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ali Zafar will next be seen in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi that also stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. Buzz is that Yashraj Films is also launching the actor’s younger brother, Danyal.

Mahira Khan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees heroine is an established name in Pakistan. With her big-budget debut tentatively set to release in January, she is already in news for sharing screen space with SRK.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: The singer of choice when it comes to Sufi songs or soft romantic numbers, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has a number of high-profile projects in hand.

Mawra Hocane: Her first film in Bollywood, Sanam Teri Kasam, may have bombed but the actress has made quite an impact. Big studios are reportedly planning to cast her.