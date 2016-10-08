After Fawad Khan, Now Pakistani actor Mahira Khan condemns the terror attacks

Mumbai, Oct 08: This is a season for Bollywood actors to condemn Terror attacks. The so called medias root grassed the fear that if one not condemned Terrorism, he/she may became an anti national.

Pakistani actors in India fearing that if they have not issue some statements against the terrorism, they should pulled out from the country. Now Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is the last one in this list.

After Fawad Khan released his statement yesterday, now another Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has given a statement on the Uri attacks.The actress will be making her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees next year.

Mahira took to her Facebook page and posted her statement on the ongoing issue and battle against terrorism, condemning the terrorist attacks. Here’s what she had to say:

“In the 5 years that I have been working as an actor I believe that I have tried my best to keep my country’s respect intact – by being a professional and by representing Pakistan here and elsewhere to the best of my abilities. As a Pakistani and citizen of the world I strongly condemn any act of terror, any loss of human life no matter which soil it is on! I will not rejoice in bloodshed and war. I will always hope for and dream of a world where my child can live without it, and always plead with everyone to imagine a peaceful world. It has also been in this time my faith in saner minds and goodness has been restored, thank you for the messages, love and support. Hoping and praying for peace always.”

