Fear and gloom now looms at large, not only on Union Ministers but also on their wives; Here is why

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pulled up a senior Union Minister of State over allegations of misappropriation of funds and bribery. The Intelligence Bureau had provided documentary evidence to the Prime Minister, who lost no time in making his displeasure known to the minister.

It is believed that the said Union Minister began shivering and crying when the PM reprimanded him. Unmoved, the PM is believed to have warned him that his wife should not interfere in government matters.

As a compromise, the minister agreed to terminate the services of his first personal assistant who is said to be the main conduit between his wife and the chiefs of the public sector undertakings.

Fear and gloom now looms large as news of the minister’s takedown spread among not just other ministers, but their wives too.