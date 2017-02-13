Fear of Punishments is one of the way to obtain Power: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Feb 13: Mega Star Kamal Haasan Comes out with a comment on ongoing Tamil Nadu Politics. In his twitter account the Vishwa Nayagan Said:”Power is of 2 kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Mr.Gandhi”

He quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s words to define the current political situation of Tamil Nadu. In his quotes it is believed that he is aiming Sasikala’s interpretations to handle the MLA’s straightforward.

