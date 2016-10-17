Fear of switching to BJP has put Congress and other parties in terrible dilemma

New Delhi, Oct 17: Rallying members out of party had been a big headache for the political parties in India. It is even more worse when these members from different parties form a line-up with their rival party.

Congress seems to be the biggest victim for the process as many among their henchmen has left the party to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a big jolt to Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), if reports are to be believed Congress’ former Uttar Pradesh (UP) president Rita Bahuguna Joshi and CPM’s Ex MP Lakshman Seth is likely to join BJP.

Rita Bahuguna’s shift; a major setback for Congress

Ahead of crucial UP elections 2017, Rita Bahuguna’s switching from Congress would hit the party worse.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi had led Congress during the last UP Assembly polls in which the Congress had performed poorly. The party has projected Sheila Dikshit as its CM candidate for the upcoming polls.

Sources close to Rita said that she was upset with the party for having projected an “outsider” like Sheila Dikshit as the CM candidate.

Rita is the daughter of former Congress leader and UP CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. She joined politics when she was nominated by SP as its mayor candidate from Allahabad. It was after she won that election that she quit the SP and joined the Congress.

However, Vijay Bahuguna of BJP, brother of Rita Bahuguna Joshi, told media that these reports were just rumours and there was no truth in them.

Vijay Bahuguna himself had earlier this year joined the BJP after he, along with nine other Congress rebel MLAs in Uttarakhand, were sacked from the Congress, which had led to the Uttarakhand political crisis and temporary imposition of President’s rule in the state.

And interestingly, Rita was assigned by Congress to persuade Vijay from leaving to BJP.

Expelled Lakshman Seth to attempt again

In political wilderness after being expelled from the CPM, Lakshman Seth, former MP and alleged mastermind of the Nandigram violence of 2007, is now planning to join BJP.

Seth is trying to get into BJP by convincing party state president Dilip Ghosh after been thwarted by Rahul Sinha, former unit chief, during his tenure.

“Initially, he had set a condition that he would use his supporters and money power to help BJP gain ground in East Midnapore district if the party gave him the ticket to contest bypolls to Tamluk Lok Sabha seat. But he later agreed to join the party even without any such assurance,” said a source in the state BJP. The bypoll to Tamluk Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by TMC MP Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from Parliament after he won the Assembly polls from Nandigram and became a minister in the state government.

Seth was expelled from the CPM in March 2014 for “anti-party activities and making attempts to lower the party’s image before the masses”. A day before he was given the boot, he had praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In August that year, he had formed the Bharat Nirman Party (BNP).