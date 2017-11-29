Fearing Chinese links, Indian troops on China border told to format smartphones, delete 42 apps

New Delhi, November 29: The troops that are deployed on the China border were told to format their smartphones and delete a list of around 42 applications. The intelligence agencies found these applications harmful to the national security due to links to Chinese hackers.

The personnel were told that these 42 applications should be uninstalled immediately and also clean up both official and personal mobile phones.

According to various sources, it was identified that a number of Android applications that are alleged to be developed by Chinese firms or are having Chinese links are either spyware or other malicious ware.

The instructions that were sent to troops on November 24 read that the usage of these applications by our personnel can be harmful to national security.

The 42 applications that were told strictly to delete are Weibo, Wechat, Shareit, Truecaller, UC News, UC Browser, BeautyPlus, NewsDog, Viva Video- QU Video INC, Parallel Space, Apus Browser, Perfect Corp, Virus Cleaner- HI Security Lab, CM Browser, MI Community, DU Recorder, Vault HIDE- NQ Mobile Security, Youcam Makeup, MI Store, Cacheclenaer DU Apps Studio, DU battery Saver, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, 360 Security, DU Browser, Clean Master- Cheetah Mobile, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder camera- Baidu INC, ES File Explorer, Photo Wonder, QQ International, QQ Music, QQ Mail, QQ Player, QQ newsfeed, We Sync, QQ Security Centre, Selfie City, Mail Master, MI Video Call- Xiaomi, QQ Launcher.

The instructions further mentioned that all personnel should not use these applications either in office or on personal mobile phones. f any of the personnel are using these apps now, then they should be asked to immediately uninstall the app and format their cellphones.