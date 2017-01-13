Features and specifications of Maruti Ignis, to be launched in India in an hour

New Delhi, January 13: Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch Ignis, its compact crossover vehicle in India. Ignis would be launched on Januaru 13, according to sources from Maruti Suzuki outlets.

Here are some features which consumers can expect from the much awaited model from India’s premium car maker Maruti Suzuki.

The car will be available in petrol and diesel options.

Its petrol variant would sport a 1.2-litre engine that delivers 83 bhp power and 115 Nm of torque.

Ignis’ diesel variant is expected to have a 1.3-litre engine producing 74 bhp power and 190 Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is expected to compete with Ford Ecosport and Mahindra TUV 300 after being launched in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was showcased at an Auto Expo, in Greater Noida earlier in 2016. It is expected that the new Ignis compact SUV will be slotted just below the Vitara Brezza in the company’s UV line-up, and would become a competitor to Mahindra KUV100, once it is launched.

As expected, Ignis is tightly packed with unique features. Ignis would be the most feature-rich car in this segment. Besides, there will be offered more customization options as well as add on features, than the offers with any other car currently in this small car segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ infotainment system is likely to be an updated version of Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay unit with SD navigation and Bluetooth phone integration.

It will also come with Google Android Auto support along with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink.

Ignis offers big boot space of 267 litre.

Transmission options will be a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Ignis will be sold through Nexa range of dealerships across the nation.

The firm is likely to launch an environmentally friendly variant of the vehicle India, sporting a ‘Hybrid’ badge.

The vehicle is expected to be priced somewhere between the range of Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh.