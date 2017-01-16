February gold 2% cheaper on duty cut hopes

January 16, 2017 | By :
Issue price of sovereign gold bonds fixed at Rs. 2,890.

Mumbai, Jan 16: The MCX February gold contract is quoting Rs 510, or 1.8 per cent, lower than the spot market in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar’s Friday closing price of Rs 28,890 per 10 gm on expectations of an import duty cut.

Futures prices are usually higher than spot prices because these include a cost for carrying forward positions, but the market is expecting the government will lower the import duty on gold.

The April contract is trading even lower than the February price.With declining imports and a virtual collapse of the black economy, the government might bring the gold duty structure in line with the proposed 4-6 per cent goods and services tax rate for precious metals, a trader said.

He added a duty cut would also deal a blow to smuggling.Arbitrage traders, especially those who have ready bullion, prefer to sell in the spot market now and buy futures. When futures used to fetch a premium, they bought in the spot market and sold on the MCX.

Tags: ,
Related News
Know the secret behind-bacteria that makes gold from toxins
Issue price of sovereign gold bonds fixed at Rs. 2,890
Cat burglars thank businessman in a note after scooting off with gold and cash worth Rs 85,000 in Hyderabad
Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant won the 50m rifle 3 position gold at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial national shooting championships in Delhi
Andhra resident caught at KIA smuggling gold worth Rs 30 lakh from Riyadh
Kareena Kapoor Khan is showstopper in gold at LFW 2017 grand finale
Top