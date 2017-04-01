Federal Judge approves $25m settlement in Trump University lawsuit

| By :

New York [U.S.A.], Apr. 1 (ANI): A federal judge on Friday approved $25 million agreement to settle fraud claim against President Donald Trump over his now-defunct Trump University.

Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, in San Diego in his decision said, "The settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable," reported CNN.

Nearly 4,000 former students, who had submitted the claims and those who are eligible after this verdict, could get back about 90 percent of their money.

Trump University, established in 2005, promised students to teach investing techniques to gain profit in real estate sector.

A one-year apprenticeship at Trump University cost around $1,495, while a membership cost around 10,000 dollars and the Gold Elite, which was the most expensive class, cost at least 35,000 dollars.

The University was closed in 2010 after the New York Department of Education directed to stop operating the program without a license. (ANI)