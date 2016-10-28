Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry ready to suspend trade with India

Pakistan, October 28: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has said it would consider suspending trade with India if the tense situation between the two neighbours shows no signs of abating.

FPCCI president Abdul Rauf Alam was quoted by the Dawn, as saying that Pakistan has no compulsions of any sort to continue business or trade relations with India under the current hostile conditions.

Alam said the Pakistani business community is united to take any decision.

This comes as relations between Pakistan and India hit a new low on Thursday after New Delhi and Islamabad decided to expel officials posted in each other’s diplomatic missions on charges of espionage.

Meanwhile, heavy shelling by the Pakistani Rangers was reported in Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallanwala sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation in the last 12 hours by the Pakistani Rangers.