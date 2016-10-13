Feel sad for what Manohar Parrikar said: AK Antony

October 13, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 13: Former defence minister A K Antony criticises Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for remarks on surgical strike, saying the latter ‘insulted the army’ by his comments.

“I feel sad for what Parrikar said. He insulted Indian army and our country as well,” Antony said.

“He called surgical strike a burden and frustration of last 30 years? Somebody must control him. I strongly object to his statement,” Antony said.

Tags: ,
Related News
Bike ambulances launched in Goa
Goa by-poll results: Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji seat by a margin of 4,803 votes
BJP chief Amit Shah arrives Goa on a two-day visit
A K Antony, the Presidential candidate of Indian National Congress against NDA’s Kovind?
manohar parrikar.
Ban on sale of cattle for slaughter rule does not apply to Goa: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar
Will Subramanian Swamy replace defense minister Manohar Parrikar?
Top