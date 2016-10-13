Feel sad for what Manohar Parrikar said: AK Antony

New Delhi, Oct 13: Former defence minister A K Antony criticises Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for remarks on surgical strike, saying the latter ‘insulted the army’ by his comments.

“I feel sad for what Parrikar said. He insulted Indian army and our country as well,” Antony said.

“He called surgical strike a burden and frustration of last 30 years? Somebody must control him. I strongly object to his statement,” Antony said.