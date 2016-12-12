Felicity Jones happy about her role in ‘Star Wars Rogue One’

Los Angeles, Dec 12 : Actress Felicity Jones thinks it is “wonderful” that young girls can look up to her “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” character – Rebel Alliance fighter Jyn Erso.

The 33-year-old is thrilled that young girls have such a strong independent woman to look up to as a role model.

“I just feel it’s a wonderful moment that young girls get to celebrate someone like Jyn just as they did with Daisy Ridley’s Rey (in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’),” Jones told nydailynews.com.

“She is someone who has great humanity, she has an independent spirit and lives by her beliefs, and I think there’s something wonderful about her for a young girl to admire,” she added.

–IANS