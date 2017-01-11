Fellaini's late goal gives Man U edge over Hull City in League Cup

| By :

London [U.K], Jan.11 (ANI): Manchester United find themselves in an advantageous position after sweeping aside Hull City 2-0 in an enthralling first leg of the Football League Cup semi-final clash at Old Trafford here on Wednesday.

A near full-strength United struggled to break down a diligent and well-organised Hull in the first half of the match,goal.com reported.

But Jose Mourinho's side did manage to make the breakthrough in the second half when Juan Mata tapped in from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's knockdown in the 56th minute.

However, captain Wayne Rooney's wait to become his club's outright all-time top scorer continues as he was taken off the field shortly afterwards.

Marouane Fellaini, who was called in as Rooney's substitute, took the advantage of the opportunity and scored the second goal for United just three minutes prior to the full time.

The two sides will play their second leg on January 27.(ANI)