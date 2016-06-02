Female drug addicts in Tanzania June 2, 2016 | Published by : admin Male drug users distribute heroin and marijuana in a drug den in Dar es Salaam. A 45-year-old drug user poses for a picture on the porch of her house. The woman is also a sex worker and is addicted to smoking ‘Kokteli’s’ a mixture of cannabis, tobacco and heroin. A drug user and sex worker poses for a picture in her home. A 26-year-old injecting drug user and sex worker poses for a picture. A sex worker addicted to smoking ‘Kokteli’s’, a mixture of cannabis, tobacco and heroin, poses for a picture in a Dar es Salaam neighbourhood. For women drug users who have grown to feel more empowered, MDM holds ‘women’s night’ every Wednesday at the drop-in centre. About 600 women use the drop-in centre in a year. A woman puts on her make-up on at the MDM drop-in centre. An injecting drug user brings her baby to the MDM drop-In centre on a Wednesday night. Lina, who heads MDM Dar es Salaam’s legal team, gives a workshop to women drug users on women’s rights and empowerment. Tags: Female drug addicts, Tanzania