Female elephant gets trapped in slush dies near Anaikatti in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, April28:Forest staff attempting to lift the elephant that stuck in slush inside reserve forest near Anaikatti, off Coimbatore, on Thursday. A 10-year-old female elephant that got stuck in slush in the reserve forest near Anaikatti on Tuesday died of multiple complications in the early hours of Thursday. An autopsy revealed that the animal had severe injury in chest cavity, presumably after falling on to the rocky portion of a stream that had a lot of slush. It was on Wednesday evening Forest officials were alerted about the elephant’s plight, at a place around 11 km off Sembukkarai near Anaikatti. The pachyderm was first spotted by members of a tribal community who had taken cattle for grazing inside the forest on Tuesday. However, Forest officials were informed about the elephant on Wednesday evening. “It was dark by the time our team reached Sembukkarai on Wednesday.

The team could not go into the forest as elephant movement is high in the area at night. The elephant was dead by the time the Forest team comprising veterinary surgeon N.S. Manoharan reached the spot by 7.15 a.m on Thursday,” said District Forest Officer S.