Femina’s New Year issue: Shah Rukh Khan looks sassy on cover Photo

Mumbai, Dec 29: Heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan is ready to surprise his fans even before 2017 rings in as he graces the cover of Femina’s New Year issue.

Looking sexy in a crisp white shirt and black trousers, SRK is making us go weak on our knees as he poses on the cover of the January issue of the magazine.

The official Instagram account of Femina India recently shared the picture and wrote alongside, “@iamsrk has us swooning so hard! Check out #KingKhan as he graces the cover of our New Year issue.”

On the professional front, King Khan is gearing up for the release of ‘Raees’ that hits the big screens on January 25, 2017.

(ANI)