FERA case against TTV Dinakaran adjourned until August 28

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 16: The Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (Amma) faction leader T.T.V. Dinakaran in Chennai’s Allikulam Court has been adjourned until August 28.

Dinakaran is facing two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for alleged violations of the FERA.

The court had framed charges against him for illegally routing U.S. dollars in foreign exchange without taking permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and depositing it in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, with Barclays Bank, Sutton, United Kingdom.

The second case pertains to the transfer of 44.37 lakh pounds through West Bank Ltd, Ireland, allegedly breaching FERA provisions. (ANI)

