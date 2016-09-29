Fevikwik maker Pidilite ties-up with WD-40 to bring the multi-purpose spray to India

Mumbai, September 29: Pidilite Industries, the adhesives and industrial chemicals manufacturer, has entered into a sales and distribution tie-up with the US-based WD-40 Company, which makes household chemicals (including its signature lubricant brand WD-40) that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world, reports the Business Standard.

The American firm has joined with Pidilite Industries, the maker of Fevicol adhesive, to distribute and sell its WD-40Multi-Use product in India.

“WD-40 Multi-Use product is a well-known global brand and is also popular in India. We already cater to the industrial maintenance segment, hardware and auto retail customers with current brands like MSeal and Fevikwik. We look at WD-40 Multi-Use product as synergistic with our overall strategy to introduce larger ranges of products for this segment to better serve the need of customers and consumers. We aim to significantly expand distribution and awareness of this product,” said Apurva Parekh, director,Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Peter Forster, regional director of distributor markets forWD-40 Company, added, “The development of the product goes back to1953. Working in a small lab in San Diego, California, it took us 40 attempts to get the water displacing formula worked out. But it must have been good because the original secret formula for WD-40 Multi-Use product – which stands for water displacement, perfected on the 40th try – is still in use today. We are delighted to partner with Pidilite to offer WD-40 Company products to Indian consumers. We expect they will find them extremely useful, just as millions of existing consumers have worldwide.”

WD-40 Multi-Use product is a multi-purpose maintenance product with more than 2000 uses. It protects metal from rust and corrosion, penetrates stuck parts, displaces moisture, lubricates moving parts, and removes grease and grime from most surfaces. WD-40 Multi-Use product is used by traders and do-it-yourselfers to get their jobs done right in more than 176 countries and territories around the world. It is used in numerous consumer and industrial markets, including automotive maintenance and repair, construction, farming, heating ventilation and air conditioning, maintenance repair and operations, and home improvement.

Through this seamless integration, WD-40 Company and Pidilite Industries respectively aim to expand the reach and range of their offered products to the Indian market. This agreement will allow the WD-40 brands to have a larger reach and support the network expansion, while making it extensively available to consumers.

Pidilite Industries Limited – known for brands such as Fevicol, MSeal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Dr Fixit, etc – is a one of the leading manufacturers of adhesives & sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. These products are used in paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials & stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial, textile resins and organic pigments & preparations.