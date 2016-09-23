Fiat Chrysler to start sales of Avventura Urban Cross from October

Mumbai, Sep 23: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India will start selling its new Fiat Avventura Urban Cross from next month at a special launch price between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The cross-hatch will be available with diesel engines in two trims – Active and Dynamic – both powered by the 1.3-litre Multijet engine with a 5-speed manual transmission priced at Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 7.45 lakh, respectively, the company said in a statement.

Another top-of-the-line petrol variant (powered by Abarth) equipped with a 1.4-litre engine will also be on offer at Rs 9.85 lakh.

Commenting on the new product, FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said: “FCA’s commitment to India is firmly in place as we continue to add more products to our Fiat portfolio. We are excited that our new product, the Fiat Avventura Urban Cross will hit the roads in October with a special launch price.”

For a limited period that includes the upcoming festive season, the Urban Cross will be offered with Premium Burgundy Designer Interiors with colour coordinated door inserts, Piano finish door armrests and Designer seats with badging, the company said.

This Designer Interior package will be available as an option only in the Dynamic diesel and the Emotion petrol powered by Abarth variants, it added.