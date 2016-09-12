Ficci Ladies Organisation and Shopclues announce tie-up to bring women entrepreneurs online and encourage e-commerce

New Delhi , September 12: Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO), the industry body’s women wing and online marketplace major Shopclues have announced their tie-up to kick-start the ‘Women Entrepreneurship (WE) in e-commerce’ initiative.

“As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between FLO and Clues Network Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon for e-marketing of products of the beneficiaries of FLO the Shopclues will educate, enable and empower women these entrepreneurs / members of Flo to use the online platform for exploring avenues to increase their Business and enhanced market access,” said FLO President, Vinita Bimbhet.

“India is the fastest growing e-commerce market in the region and we need to further encourage women to foray into this area. This initiative will facilitate the process of women empowerment by providing them a digital platform to promote their businesses,” she added.

“There is an enormous opportunity to market products made by women – at small or medium scale, to be sold in wider markets through the e-commerce. The objective of the workshop is to facilitate the process of women empowerment by providing them a digital platform to promote their businesses,” added Bimbhet.

The workshop is being organized under the aegis of FLO WE in e-commerce initiative, which is a part of the WE Initiative women’s employment, empowerment and entrepreneurship, encompassing various sectors.