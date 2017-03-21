FIFA grants life-ban to Joseph Odartei Lamptey for manipulating WC qualifier.

New Delhi, March 21: FIFA has given a life-ban to Ghanaian match official Joseph Odartei Lamptey after it was found that he is guilty of manipulation of a World Cup qualifier.

The ban results from a penalty Lamptey granted to South Africa in a 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in November.

Distributing a press release, FIFA said, “The official was found guilty of breaching art. 69 par. 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal on 12 November 2016.”

However, charges against a second Ghanaian match official, David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, were dropped following an investigation.

“On the other hand, all charges against the Ghanaian match official David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, whose behaviour had also been the subject of investigations, were dismissed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” the sports’ governing body said. (ANI)