New Delhi, October 7: In front of 46,000 people India’s FIFA World Cup dream finally became a reality, but that was not complemented by the ideal result as the USA, that led by Josh Sargent saw them off with a 3-0 scoreline in their opening of the Group A game.

According to the reports says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted both the Indian and the USA team alongside India’s Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, FIFA VP Sheikh Salman and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samour.

Audiences welcomed the India U-17 team with an electric atmosphere, and even though they tried to hold their own, while the more experienced USA has taken advantages of a nervous debut.

The game began stronger as expected, USA began the game stronger of two sides, but Dheeraj Singh literally stood tall against the rampaging Josh Sargent and company.

But with Tim Weah, USA Sargent and Andrew Carleton leading the attack was all over the Indian defense, in which again needed to depend on the duo of Jitendra Singh and Anwar Ali to bail them out.

Reports say that India begins the game without a designated right back and needed Rahul KP to fill in for the evening. Meanwhile, host as expected to tight line in defense as a ploy to contain their more fancied opponents.

Komal That is easy to recognize with his blonde hair along with Aniket Jadhav were mostly left to feed off scraps.

On the half-hour mark, The Blue Colts’ resistance though was broken down as Josh Sargent, converted the penalty he won after Jitendra Singh decided either the ball or the player was going past and the ball was gone but the Sargent did not hesitate and as one would expect from him, calmly slotted away from 12 yards out.

Meanwhile, Blue Colts were ffoundto be hard to get their passing going in the final third and not registered a shot on target neither had managed to trouble to the Justin Garces in goal through the majority of the first half.

Just before the interval India did manage to make more than a solitary foray into the attacking third but Aniket Jadhav’s shot was comfortably collected by Garces.

Beginging of the The second half began with India looking to make some early in-roads and make their presence felt along with the 40,000 plus people at the stadium.

Within a limited minutes, the momentum was strike again with the stronger and more organised visitors,s aving the day once again. Carleton smashed it goalwards but Dheeraj, a standout performer on the day,

Reports say that India was caught napping in their own box while Chris Durkin volleyed it past Dheeraj,i n which who had no chance of making a save after Anwar Ali’s deflection.

Majestic JLN had been become silenced, and the Durkin and co reeled away in celebration.

in which the hosts found it hard to get out of their defensive shape with USA enjoying the lion’s share of the possession throughout the game.

Moments after a hour people hold their breath as Komal Thatal’s sneaked in and almost embarrassed Garces and the US defence when his lob over the keeper landed just over the crossbar.

Somehow India welcomed the final ten minutes of the game with the rasping left foot strike from Suresh Wangjam which seemed set for the top corner, only to be blocked for a corner.

But Anwar Ali, desperate to make up for his failure at stopping the second goal found himself in space with time on hand but his right footed hit ricocheted of the cross bar.

That unfortunately for Indians fell to George Acosta who set Carleton free and he made no mistake in wrapping up what was eventually a comfortable three points for the visitors.

India play Colombia next on October 9, in the national capital where a defeat could bring their World Cup campaign to an end.