FIFA U 17 World Cup Football: To begin on October 6 next year

Kolkata, Oct 25 : The U-17 World Cup, to be hosted by India next year, will begin on October 6, global football governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

A 13-member FIFA delegation led by Tracy Lu and Marion Mayer-Vorfelder along with the Local Organising Committee revealed the dates after ratifying Kolkata as a venue for the event, according to a release.

Kolkata became the final venue to be ratified by the delegation, culminating a trip which saw them visit all the 6 venues ratified for the tournament — Kochi, Navi Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

The team inspected all the venues between October 19-25, 2016, deeming progress satisfactory ahead of India’s first ever FIFA tournament.

The tournament will begin on October 6 and stretch till October 28 next year.

