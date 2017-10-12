FIFA U-17 World Cup: India face Ghana in the final Group A match, Here is the schedule of the match

New Delhi, October 12: Beyond all expectation, it was a tournament to cherish for the Indian football team. Experts and supporters praised the Amarjit Singh led side in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Even though India lost both their matches against USA and Colombia, they would be looking to keep their chances of reaching the knockout stages alive. They face a physical Ghana in the final Group A match on Thursday.

The host could reach the next round after a lot of factors go right for them. India needs to beat Ghana by at least four goals and if the USA beat Colombia by a big margin, the hosts can qualify for the pre-quarters as the second-placed side from the group. Even if they do not secure a big win against Ghana, can get qualified as the third team.

FIFA U-17 World Cup schedule between India and Ghana:

Day: Thursday, October 12.

Time: The live broadcast will start at 8 PM (IST).

Channel: Broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports. Will be streamed live on Sonyliv.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The first Indian to score in a FIFA tournament with his equalizer against Colombia, Jeakson Singh will also play a key role as defensive midfielder. Singh provided many balls to the attackers in the Colombia game.

Ghana, with a win and loss, are in third in Group A. In the win over Colombia, the Black Starlets were in great form. But defeat to the USA had hurt their momentum.