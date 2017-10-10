FIFA U-17 World Cup:  Jeakson Singh scores the first goal for India, says feels great to score for my country

New Delhi, October 10: Jeakson Singh from Manipur etched his name in the history books on Monday when he became the first Indian footballer to score the first goal in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Indians were excited after Jackson Singh scored a goal that provided them their solitary goal against Colombia but the joy was short-lived as the hosts went on to lose the contest 1-2 in the Group A match.

The Indian players celebrated the achievement a lot including their head coach Luis Norton de Matos was also jumping around in sheer joy when his team opened its account. But, the defeat to Colombia follows a 0-3 loss to the USA has put India on the edge of an early exit from the competition.

October 06: India made its football World Cup debut October 09: Jeakson Singh scores India’s first goal in a football WC. #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/N7DYn4j7qZ — Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) October 9, 2017

Jeakson Singh said after the match that it was a nice experience and I felt on cloud nine when I scored the goal. We tried our best but we were unlucky. It feels great to score for my country in a FIFA World Cup but it would have been sweeter if we had won the match. India was able to hold Colombia for a very long time in the game, but the second goal by Juan Penazola shattered all our hopes. The second goal by Juan Penazola was just a minute after Jeakson Singh created history.

The late goal took away the possibility of a draw away from India. We tried our very best to win the match but in this whole process, we learned what international football s all about.

India will now take on Ghana in their third match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Thursday. India is playing this FIFA U-17 World Cup on the basis of being the hosts that is a tournament which they are holding for the first time.