FIFA World Cup 2022 : Qatar invite Indian investments

New Delhi, Dec 03: With Qatar all set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, visiting Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani has invited Indian investments.

The Prime Minister invited India’s participation in infrastructure and investment opportunities.

The Qatari Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, extended the invitation during the delegation-level meeting with this Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday.

During the meet, an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of Qatar and Confederation of Indian Industry was signed by Confederation of Indian Industry Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and Qatar Minister of Finance Ali Sharif Al-Emadi, which will provide framework for project experts for Indian companies in Qatar, including through participation in infrastructure projects in Qatar undertaken for the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will involve 32 national teams, including the host nation, provided the current format is not changed for this tournament.

This will also mark the first World Cup not to be held in June or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for late November till mid-December.

It is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days, with the final being held on 18 December 2022, which is also Qatar National Day.

(ANI)