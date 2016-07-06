Fifa World Cup tickets breach $1,000 for 1st time

Moscow July 6 Some tickets for the World Cup final in Moscow in 2018 will cost more than $1,000 (£775) for the first time, governing body Fifa has revealed.

The most expensive ticket for the 2018 final will be $1,100, up from $990 for the 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro. The other tickets will cost $455 and $710.

However, Russian residents get significantly discounted tickets.

Ticket sales do not begin until next summer and passes for first round matches start at $105.

That is an increase of about 16% and does not include the opening game.

“We wanted to make sure that we priced tickets fairly to make the events accessible to as many people as possible,” Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura said.

“We therefore conducted thorough market research and have priced the tickets accordingly.”