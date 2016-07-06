Fifa World Cup tickets breach $1,000 for 1st time

July 6, 2016 | By :

Moscow July 6 Some tickets for the World Cup final in Moscow in 2018 will cost more than $1,000 (£775) for the first time, governing body Fifa has revealed.

The most expensive ticket for the 2018 final will be $1,100, up from $990 for the 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro. The other tickets will cost $455 and $710.

However, Russian residents get significantly discounted tickets.

Ticket sales do not begin until next summer and passes for first round matches start at $105.

That is an increase of about 16% and does not include the opening game.

“We wanted to make sure that we priced tickets fairly to make the events accessible to as many people as possible,” Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura said.

“We therefore conducted thorough market research and have priced the tickets accordingly.”

Tags: ,
Related News
Ticket sale of Fifa Under-17 World Cup on offer now? Grab it
Former British PM David Cameron and Prince William being personally implicated in breaching FIFA ethics code along with South Korea
FIFA
FIFA grants life-ban to Joseph Odartei Lamptey for manipulating WC qualifier
FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia 2017: 700,000 tickets to be sold
Cristiano Ronaldo not keen on coaching career
FIFA World Cup 2022 : Qatar invite Indian investments
Top