FIFA’s best player award goes to Cristiano Ronaldo

Zurich [Switzerland], Jan.10:Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the world’s best player for the fourth time at the FIFA’s annual awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland.

Ronaldo, who inspired Zinedine Zidane’s side to the Champions League glory and Portugal to the European Championship 2016 trophy, defeated perennial rival Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann to win the coveted prize.

Jubilant with his feat, Ronaldo admitted that 2016 was a dream year for him because he led both Madrid as well as the national team to the title.

“It’s a great feeling, as I mentioned many times last year was a dream year, no doubt about that. Real Madrid win the Champions League and the national team won the Euros for the first time in history. Unbelievable season. I’m so proud and happy,” goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying.

The Portugal striker, who was speaking at the ceremony shortly before receiving the prize, further insisted, “I have to say thank you to my team-mates of Real Madrid, and team-mates of Portugal and the coaches. It was an amazing year.”

Ronaldo has scored 19 goals in 20 games for club and country this term, to add to the 54 goals he got last season.

Despite suffering an injury during the final match of the Euro 2016, the 31-year-old striker scored three goals besides cajoling his team-mates from the sidelines after being stretchered off to ensure his side lift the trophy against hosts France.

Ronaldo, who capped off his incredible year by lifting his fourth Ballon d’or award, also scored the winning penalty during Real Madrid’s 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid in the finals of the Champions League.

Messi, on the other hand, had helped Barcelona win a domestic double last season but his hopes of guiding Argentina to a major international title were shattered after a penalty-shootout loss to Chile in the Copa America final.(ANI)