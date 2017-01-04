Fifteen year old gang-raped by school owner in Churu,Rajathan

January 4, 2017 | By :
Rape of minor girl in Kerala: 5 nuns and 3 others booked.

CHURU , Jan4  :A 15-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Churu district yesterday.

The class 11 student, studying in a private school was first abducted from her house by the owner of the school and was raped along with his relative.

Later the owner tried to kill the girl which resulted in serious injuries leading to backbone fracture and injury in her eyes.

He victim is being admitted in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital and is in serious condition.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
19-year-old IAS aspirant brutally gang raped for 3 hours, Madhya Pradesh CM orders trial in fast-track court
24-year-old Noida woman allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car,dumped her near Akshardham temple
Woman from Gurgaon was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Sohna and dumped in Noida
Delhi teen gang-raped inside public toilet and case registered against juveniles under POCSO Act
US national who was gang-raped in Delhi hotel gives statement
Newly wed bride gang-raped by husband and friends in Jharkhand
Top