Fifteen year old gang-raped by school owner in Churu,Rajathan

CHURU , Jan4 :A 15-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Churu district yesterday.

The class 11 student, studying in a private school was first abducted from her house by the owner of the school and was raped along with his relative.

Later the owner tried to kill the girl which resulted in serious injuries leading to backbone fracture and injury in her eyes.

He victim is being admitted in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital and is in serious condition.