‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Second Trailer: Making everyone ‘slip out of the ordinary’

Washington, Dec 08: ‘Universal’ and ‘Focus Features’ recently unveiled ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ second full trailer which is definitely making everyone ‘slip out of the ordinary’.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip shows Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and her off-again, on-again, powerful boyfriend Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) getting frisky on a bed, in a shower, in a gym and even inside a crowded elevator.

Elena Lincoln (played by Kim Basinger) asking Steele, “Do you think you’re the first woman who’s tried to save him?” does not seem to make her love him any less as the hot couple gets their kicks through very public displays of affection.

In the book, Steele gets crazy jealous when she discovers Lincoln is still in Grey’s life as the two own a salon business together.

Things take an even darker turn with the appearance of Leila Williams, Grey’s jilted ex-lover, who suffers a mental breakdown and starts stalking Steele.

Based on E.L. James’ writing under the same title, the sequel to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ is set to release this ‘Valentine’s Day’ on February 14, 2017. (ANI)

