Fight with Jio: Airtel updates Rs 448, Rs 509 plans

With the introduction of Reliance Jio, telecom users have been competing hard to stay alive in the market and keep existing users under control by luring them with offers comparable to the ones provided by Jio.

Airtel has given changes to two of their existing prepaid plans, adding extra validity in order to go in a tight competition with Jio, increasing the validity of its Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid plans.

Under the updated Rs 448 plan, Airtel subscribers will get unlimited voice calls and 1GB 3G/4G data per day with a validity of Rs 82 days, up from 70 days.

The Rs 509 plan, offers a validity of 91 days similar to the one provided by Reliance Jio but with more validity. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 1GB data per day.

Airtel has decided to also provide unlimited calling facility to its users but with ‘terms and conditions’; voice calls limited to 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week.

The telecom provider also updated its Rs709 plan, which now will provide 3.5GB 4G data per day. In total, the plan offers 98GB total data with a validity of 28 days.

Besides, the plan also offers free outgoing and incoming on national roaming calls, and 100 free local + STD SMS per day.

The tariff is presently available for subscribers in Delhi/NCR, Assam, UP East, Chennai, Mumbai, UP West, and Uttarakhand.