File FIR against Manohar Parrikar, Amarinder Singh: Arvind Kejriwal urges Election Commission

New Delhi, Jan 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Election Commission to file an FIR against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress leader Amarinder Singh with the “same urgency” it showed while acting against him.

In a letter to the poll panel, Kejriwal pointed out that Parrikar on Sunday asked voters in Goa to accept Rs 500 to attend political rallies but vote only for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Aam Aadmi Party leader added that Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress Chief Ministerial candidate, also made a similar appeal to voters in poll-bound Punjab.

“When an FIR could be ordered against me for making such statements, I hope the Election Commission will seek the permission of the Prime Minister’s Office to act against these two political leaders,” Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

The AAP leader’s remarks came after the Election Commission told Goa officials to file an FIR against him for telling voters to take money from other political parties but vote for the AAP.

The FIR has since been filed in Goa, which goes to the polls on February 4 along with Punjab. The AAP is a key contender for power in both states.

Kejriwal had earlier alleged that the Election Commission was acting at the PMO’s behest.

“I appeal to the Election Commission that it should show the same urgency and energy to act against Parrikar and Captain Amarinder as it showed in my case,” he added.

–IANS