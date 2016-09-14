File tranfer and sharing app XENDER announces launch of faster and lighter new version

New Delhi, September 14: File transfer and sharing application XENDER has announced the launch of its new version with comprehensive functions and better user experience.

The application has maintained a leading position as the world’s fastest, most convenient mobile sharing tool at zero cost.

It offers seamless transmission between Android, iPhone, Windows Mobile, Windows PC and Apple MAC system.

XENDER currently has 330 million cumulative global users, with over 110 million users from India alone. Over the next 3 years, XENDER aims to achieve a global user base of 800 million.

The new version of XENDER has been reduced to 4.5M which gets further compressed in the absence of Wi-fi. Sharing of XENDER is now more rapid and convenient.

It does not need a USB connection or PC software installation. It can be used to transfer files anywhere, anytime from documents, music, pictures, to videos and apps or any other file types of unlimited file size. XENDER also allows users to view, move or delete files received and even to make a backup copy whenever needed to clean the phone storage.

You can also switch mobile data like contacts, SMS, pictures, music, videos, games and any other files from your old phone to the new one in one simple step.

XENDER satisfies all operating needs with functions related to transfer of files, which includes opening, installing, uninstalling, deleting, viewing and others.

Sliding Mass Map connects two mobile phones and browse photos at the same time, and smoothly share photos with just a slide.